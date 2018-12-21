Funerals of 3 Gangneung victims held in Seoul

NATIONAL

The funerals of three high school students killed by carbon monoxide poisoning in a northeastern province took place at a hospital in Seoul on Friday.



The family of an 18-year-old victim, only identified by the surname Yoo, held the service early in the morning, attended by dozens of friends, teachers from school and other acquaintances.



Six of Yoo's friends carried the coffin out to a vehicle headed for the burial site, watched in silence by his family, except for the weeping mother.







(Yonhap)

The memorial services of the other two victims -- surnamed Ahn and Kim -- took place at the same hospital shortly afterwards.On their way to the cemeteries, the vehicles carrying the coffins stopped at Daesung High School in northwestern Seoul, where the victims had attended. A memorial altar was set up for the victims in the main hall.The victims died of suffocation on Tuesday after being exposed to the deadly substance in a guesthouse in the coastal city of Gangneung, in Gangwon Province. Seven other students who stayed with them survived and two of them have recovered to a stable condition.They were on a trip to the popular getaway location to celebrate their last year of high school after finishing the national college entrance exam.Police have concluded that a faulty ventilation pipe of the heating system caused the gas leak. (Yonhap)