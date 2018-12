WORLD

Microsoft’s Satya Nadella was named the best CEO of 2018, according to compensation, culture and career website Comparably.Other big names in the top 10 include Home Depot’s Craig Menear, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Saleforce’s Marc Benioff.Comparably asked employees to rank their CEOs using a numerical scale and received nearly 10 million ratings from employees at more than 50,000 US companies, the report said.