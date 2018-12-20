Go to Mobile Version

Daewoong Pharmaceutical to export botox to New Zealand, Israel, Ukraine

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 20, 2018 - 15:59
  • Updated : Dec 20, 2018 - 15:59
South Korean drugmaker Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. said Thursday it has signed deals to sell its botox product in New Zealand, Israel and Ukraine.

The product, called Nabota, will be available in the three countries as early as 2020 in accordance with the three separate contracts, whose combined value amounts to $12 million, the company said.


This photo, provided by South Korean drugmaker Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., on Dec. 20, 2018, shows its botox product, Nabota. (Yonhap)

Douglas Pharmaceuticals will market Nabota in New Zealand, Israel-based Luminera Derm., Ltd in Israel and Totis Pharma Group in Ukraine, corporate sources said.

"Daewoong Pharmaceutical aims to launch Nabota in over 100 countries by 2020," Park Seong-soo, a company official, said, adding that the company aims to target new and emerging beauty markets.

Nabota -- which is administered via injections -- improves frown lines and arm paralysis by weakening or paralyzing certain muscles or by blocking certain nerves. (Yonhap)


