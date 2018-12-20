Tax collectors seize former President Chun's properties due to unpaid taxes

NATIONAL

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday seized properties belonging to former President Chun Doo-hwan, who has about 980 million won ($870,000) in unpaid taxes, informed officials said.



Fourteen tax collectors from the municipal government's 38 Tax Collection Division searched Chun's house in Yeonhui-dong, western Seoul, early in the morning, they said.







(Yonhap)

During the three-hour search that began at 8:30 a.m., the tax collectors seized nine items, including a television, refrigerator, folding screen and two paintings, they noted.The 87-year-old Chun served as president from 1980 to 1988.The tax collectors attached a notice of seizure to Chun's home appliances and furniture and will consider selling the two paintings through public auction.Chun has not paid income tax levied in 2014 in the process of public auction of his sons' properties. He has been classified as a habitual tax delinquent for three years in a row.The Seoul government attempted to search Chun's home on Nov. 26 but gave up the attempt after his secretary said the former president cannot recognize people due to Alzheimer's disease. In August 2017, the government seized income from Chun's memoir.Chun took power in a 1979 coup, when he was an Army general, and ruled the country until early 1988. He received a death sentence in 1996 for treason and bribery. His sentence was reduced to life imprisonment by the highest court, and he was released in December 1997 on a presidential pardon. (Yonhap)