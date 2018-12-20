Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Incheon Airport to invest W4.2tr in expansion, upgrades by 2023

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 20, 2018 - 10:28
  • Updated : Dec 20, 2018 - 10:28

Incheon International Airport Corp. said Thursday it will invest 4.2 trillion won ($3.7 billion) to build a fourth runway and expand facilities by 2023. 

The airport began operations in 2001 and opened its second terminal in January to meet rapid air passenger growth. It currently handles 72 million travelers a year, a number that is expected to grow to 95 million by 2023, the transport ministry said in a statement.


(Yonhap)

The state-controlled airport operator will inject the money to add a fourth runway and to expand the second terminal, mooring and commuting facilities, it said.

Airlines are in competition to upgrade or expand their facilities to woo customers as the number of air passengers will exceed 15.7 billion in 2031, more than doubling from 8.3 billion in 2017, according to the Airports Council international. (Yonhap)



LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114