GS E&C wins bridge construction deal in Myanmar

According to GS E&C, it received a letter of acceptance from Myanmar’s Construction Ministry last week for the project worth 174 billion won ($154.8 million). A 4.3-kilometer-long bridge will be built to connect the central business district in Yangon with the Dala area, the company said.Construction will begin in the first half of next year and is to be completed by 2022.After the bridge is completed, it will take around 30 minutes for residents of the Dala area to reach the CBD area, compared to the current two hours.