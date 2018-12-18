Go to Mobile Version

BTS tops nat'l survey on best recording artists of 2018

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 18, 2018 - 19:39
  • Updated : Dec 18, 2018 - 19:39
Global K-pop sensation BTS has topped a national survey on the best music acts of the year.

Gallup Korea announced Tuesday that the seven-member boy band earned 24.4 percent of support in a survey on South Korea's top recording artists for 2018. 


BTS (Yonhap - CJ ENM)


Gallup polled 4,200 South Koreans between the ages of 13 and 59 from July 4-22, Sept. 7-27 and Nov. 7-30. It has a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent.

Participants were asked to pick their three favorite artists.

Girl group TWICE ranked second in the survey at 11 percent, followed by female singer-songwriter IU at 10.2 percent.

In 2018 alone, BTS had two albums debut at the top of the Billboard 200: "Love Yourself: Tear" in May and "Love Yourself:

Answer" in September. BTS is the first K-pop act to reach No. 1 on Billboard's main albums chart.

"Fake Love," a gold single off "Love Yourself: Tear," peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group's recent albums have spawned several other platinum and gold singles that topped Billboard's world singles chart.

BLACKPINK's mega-hit single "DDU-DU DDU-DU" was voted the best song of the year in the same poll with 5 percent of support. BTS had the next two songs, with "Idol" at 4.4 percent and "Fake Love" at 4.1 percent. (Yonhap)


