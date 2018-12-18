[Graphic News] Koreans spent about $250 each on cultural activities in 2018: survey

NATIONAL

South Koreans spent an average of around 287,000 won ($253) each on cultural activities this year, according to a recent survey commissioned by a KBS radio program.The survey of 800 respondents between 15 and 69 years old was conducted by World Research & Consulting from Dec. 1-9.It found that 93,211 won was spent on books, 86,855 won on watching movies and 72,246 won on attending music concerts or performances.In addition, 51.5 percent said they spent a similar amount on cultural activities compared with their spending a year ago, while 30.4 percent said they spent less and 18.1 percent said they spent more.