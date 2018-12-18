[Herald Interview] Korea needs to change ways of reforming chaebol: FTC chief

BUSINESS

It is easy to misread Kim Sang-jo, the chairman of the Fair Trade Commission, who is well known as an erudite economist and a passionate anti-chaebol activist. Ever since he was named to head the nation’s top watchdog in June 2017, views have clashed between those that forewarned an end to the heyday of South Korea’s conglomerates and those that impugned whether the “chaebol sniper” would live up to his nickname.



Halfway through his three-year tenure, Kim has completed the exhausting task of conjuring up revisions to the country’s Fair Trade Act for the first time in 38 years. His proposal has been passed on to the National Assembly for review after being approved by the Cabinet last month. And Kim remains the target of criticism from both sides of the political spectrum -- either for “stepping back” from his reform drive or “excessively hindering” business.



Sitting down for an interview with The Korea Herald on a snowy morning on Dec. 13, Kim was very much the animated figure one would expect, sincere in manner and never shy of words.



Regardless of the reputation he has acquired, the chairman describes himself as a reasonable reformist -- even, by his own admission, to the point of ambivalence.



Professing that chaebol are a “valuable asset” for Korea’s economic future, Kim said his push for reform is intended not to do away with them, but to make them competitive.



“I have always thought hard about whether the commonly perceived methods of reforming chaebol would still be fitting for the 21st century,” he said, referring to the three most commonly cited ways of changing the chaebol -- by reviving the ceiling on equity investment, toughening the separation of industrial and financial capital, and eliminating circular shareholding.



Underscoring his view that these three approaches to chaebol reform are neither the only solutions nor a comprehensive solution, Kim said it was his mission not to repeat the mistakes of past administrations by acting as if they were.



“If I fail or retrocede on reforming chaebol, my career life would have been futile. I am responsible for making the Moon Jae-in government fulfill the sole opportunity to reform chaebol.”



He said the gist of what he believed to be true reform was to put an end to “gapjil,” unfair business practices employed by market monopolies, as well as undue inter-affiliate trading. Doing away with both is the main objective of the FTC’s proposed bills to amend the Fair Trade Act.



Among other things, the bills would strengthen multilayered oversight of large businesses. They would set stricter definitions of conglomerates and lower the threshold for limits on inter-affiliate trading. The FTC also wants to relinquish its exclusive right to investigate suspected cartels by sharing that authority with the prosecution. The proposed amendments would also fortify a company’s right to defend itself. Much of the content of the bills is hotly contested, both by proponents and opponents.



With regard to the persistent debate, Kim said he does not hold to an “all or nothing” mantra and that he hopes the legislators will review and pass uncontroversial bills first.





