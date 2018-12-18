Samsung ranks 4th in global market for premium monitors in Q3: IDC

BUSINESS

Shown in this file photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Aug. 21, 2018 is the company`s 49-inch curved gaming monitor CHG90. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. took up nearly 10 percent of the world's market for premium gaming monitors in the third quarter to become the No. 4 player in the sector, data showed Tuesday.According to the data compiled by industry tracker IDC, Samsung Electronics accounted for 9.7 percent of the world's market for gaming monitors in the July-September period that come with refresh rates of 100Hz and higher.A higher refresh rate leads to more frames per second, providing a smoother gaming experience.Taiwan's Acer Inc. topped the list at 24.8 percent, followed by AOC International with 13.8 percent. U.S.-based Dell ranked third with a market share of 11.2 percent.Samsung Electronics stood in sixth place with a share of 7.6 percent in the third quarter of 2017.Industry watchers said Samsung's growth was led by the increased sales of curved monitors.The South Korean tech giant has been penetrating deeper into the market with high-end products, including the 144Hz curved monitor, attracting younger consumers that enjoy high-quality games.Samsung garnered a share of 38.2 percent in the South Korean market for gaming monitors in the January-September period, trailed by its smaller local rival LG Electronics Inc. with 24.9 percent.Dell accounted for 9.8 percent over the period here.Samsung took up 22.8 percent of the market to fall behind Dell's 26.4 percent for all of 2017. (Yonhap)