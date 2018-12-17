Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

[Newsmaker] Explosion at Japan restaurant injures 42: police

By AFP
  • Published : Dec 17, 2018 - 09:42
  • Updated : Dec 17, 2018 - 09:42

An explosion at a restaurant in northern Japan injured 42 people late Sunday, police said, with the blast reportedly causing surrounding buildings to collapse.

Fires broke out following the incident in the northern city of Sapporo, Kyodo news agency said, and images from the scene showed large flames and plumes of smoke rising in the night air.


Firefighters work at the scene after an explosion at a restaurant in Sapporo, in the northern Hokkaido prefecture on December 16, 2018 (AFP)

A police official for the Hokkaido region told AFP "there are 42 injuries" but no one was killed.

They are still investigating the cause which "would take some time".

National broadcaster NHK said the flames were extinguished several hours after the fire broke out, with police and fire department officers still at the site.

Earlier police warned of secondary explosions, according to Kyodo, which described buildings collapsing following the incident around 8.30 pm (1130 GMT). (AFP)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114