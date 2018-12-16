Samsung, LG to showcase 5G phones at MWC

Industry observers are paying attention to the Mobile World Congress 2019 that opens in Barcelona in late February in order to witness the new phones of the first year of 5G era.
|SK Telecom’s booth at MWC 2018 (SK Telecom)
Samsung is reportedly preparing to showcase three models of the S10 lineup and a separate 5G-based model, some news reports said.
According to IT blogger Evan Blass, the Galaxy S10 series has a more affordable 5.8-inch version, 6.1-inch main model and 6.4-inch S10+.
|Phones presumed to be the Galaxy S10 lineup (Evan Blass)
However, nothing about the upcoming Galaxy S10 series has been confirmed by Samsung yet.
LG is also preparing to showcase a 5G smartphone in Barcelona with an aim not to be left behind in the smartphone competition next year, some industry sources say.
“LG had been expected to introduce 5G phones around May in Korea and the United States, but the company’s new mobile business leadership has changed the plan recently not to be a latecomer in the 5G market,” an industry official said.
|LG’s V30S ThinQ models (LG Electronics)
“LG aims to make a turnaround for the smartphone business in 2020, taking the 5G introduction as a new opportunity,” the official said.
By Song Su-hyun
