Innisfree lands in Melbourne

BUSINESS

(Innisfree)

\South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific’s organic skin care brand Innisfree opened a new store in Melbourne, its third in Australia.The company’s third store in Australia makes its debut six months after the first, as local consumers show increasing interest in K-beauty and organic cosmetics, the company said.The new Innisfree store is located on the first floor of the Chadstone Shopping Centre, Australia’s largest shopping mall.The company said the store’s decor reflects Innisfree’s environmentally friendly atmosphere as well as its focus on natural ingredients from Jeju Island.Customers can try some 650 Innisfree products at the store, ranging from skin care products to beauty tools, according to the company.“We will continue to promote Innisfree’s organic values and the product’s affordable prices to customers overseas,” said an Innisfree representative, who suggested that the first store in Canada might be in the works next year.Established in 2000, Innisfree has a presence in 13 countries including China, India and the US. As of December, there were 667 Innisfree stores overseas.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)