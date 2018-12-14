Sanofi starts remaining phase 3 clinical trials of Hanmi’s diabetes drug candidate

By doing so, Sanofi has officially executed all five of its planned phase 3 clinical trial agenda for efpeglenatide, which Hanmi licensed out to Sanofi in 2015, according to the Korean drugmaker.
So far, Sanofi has been carrying out three phase 3 clinical studies -- one to discern the effect of efpeglenatide on cardiovascular outcomes, another to compare the drug’s efficacy to a placebo and another to compare efpeglenatide with Dulaglutide.
|Hanmi Pharmaceutical’s headquarters in southeastern Seoul (Hanmi Pharmaceutical)
Now, two types of new clinical trials have begun. One study aims to compare efpeglenatide’s efficacy and safety in treating type 2 diabetes that is inadequately controlled with metformin alone or in combination with sulfonylurea.
The other study compares the diabetes drug candidate’s efficacy and safety in treating type 2 diabetes that is inadequately controlled with basal insulin alone or in combination with an oral antidiabetic drug.
Around 6,400 patients will participate in the five Sanofi-led efpeglenatide studies, which will conclude in the first half of 2021, according to the companies.
Developed by South Korea’s Hanmi Pharmaceutical, efpeglenatide is a once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist for treating Type II diabetes. The drug candidate was licensed out to Sanofi in November 2015.
Efpeglenatide employs Hanmi’s Lapscovery -- short for Long Acting Protein and Peptide Discovery -- delivery technology, which extends the life of a peptide or protein in the body, extending efficacy and potency.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)