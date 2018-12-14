Moon replaces 16 vice ministers ahead of his third year in office

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Friday named 16 new vice ministers including two vice finance chiefs in a sweeping reshuffle of senior government officials ahead of his third year in office next year.



Moon nominated Lee Ho-seung, a presidential aide on jobs, as the first vice finance minister, replacing incumbent Koh Hyeong-gwon, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.







16 new vice ministers (Yonhap)

Koo Yun-cheol, chief of the budget office at the finance ministry, was named the second vice minister, replacing Kim Yong-jin, it added.He also designated Kim Yong-sam, a ranking official at the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation as the first vice culture and sports minister and Mun Mi-ock, a presidential aide on science and technology, as the first vice science minister.The shakeup is being seen as Moon's willingness to take a firmer hold on state affairs as he moves toward his third year in office. Moon took office in May last year for a five-year term.The replacement of vice finance ministers appears to reflect Moon's efforts to better cope with the economic slowdown and boost the tepid job market. (Yonhap)