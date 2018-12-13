GM Korea launches Chevy Camaro SS to diversify lineup

BUSINESS

YONGIN -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., on Thursday launched its new Camaro SS in the domestic market to diversify its product lineup.



The upgraded version of the sixth-generation Chevrolet muscle car comes with a 6.2-liter V8 engine and the Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic transmission. It has 455 horsepower on tap and 62.9 newton meters of torque, and can accelerate from zero to 100 kph in four seconds, GM Korea said in a statement.







The New Camaro SS sports car (Yonhap)

"The new Camaro SS inherits Chevrolet's performance DNA and heritage as the original American muscle car, with exceptional segment-leading performance and distinctive athletic and muscular design," GM Korea President and Chief Executive Kaher Kazem said.The Camaro SS carries high-tech features such as Magnetic Ride Control, which checks road conditions over 1,000 times per second to control damping, and the Torque Vectoring System, which optimizes cornering control through rear wheel brakes that work independently, the statement said.The star of the Chevy performance lineup has such safety features as eight air bags, a blind spot alert, a rear cross traffic alert and an active hood system, which raises the hood in the event of a collision with a pedestrian to minimize injuries, it said.It is priced at 54.28 million won-55.07 million won ($48,000-$49,000). It is manufactured in GM's US plants and shipped to South Korea, the statement said.GM Korea's current lineup is composed of the Impala large sedan, Malibu midsize sedan, the Aveo subcompact, Spark mini car, Volt plug-in hybrid, Bolt all-electric car, Trax compact SUV, Equinox midsize SUV and Camaro sports car.Last month, GM announced it will close five North American plants as it transitions to self-driving and electric cars to meet growing customer appetite for SUVs and crossovers over sedans.The Detroit carmaker plans to end production of six sedans by the end of 2019. The Volt, Cruze and Impala are among the six, along with the Cadillac XTS, Cadillac CT6 and Buick LaCrosse. (Yonhap)