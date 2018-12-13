Credit card companies allowed to use mobile messengers for customer notices

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Credit card companies will be able to use mobile messengers to send payment notices to their customers, a measure that could save them up to 3 billion won ($2.66 million) a year, officials said Thursday.Credit card firms have been using text messaging service to notify clients of card usage, including settlements and money transfers. The Credit Finance Association said regulations were recently amended to allow the alerts through mobile messengers, such as Kakao Talk and Line.The companies can charge fees to customers using the mobile messenger platform, but the cost, approximately 7 won per case, is cheaper than 10 won for text messaging.A credit card firm on average sends about 1 billion notices a year.The revised regulations prohibit sending advertisements with the notices unless preapproved by clients."We are preparing to send our notices through Kakao Talk," an official with a credit card company said. "We have not yet set the starting date, but we plan to do it quickly." (Yonhap)