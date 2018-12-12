[Graphic News] Public servant most-coveted job among Korean adults: poll

NATIONAL

A civil servant position is the most sought-after job among South Korean adults, though most of them aim to take jobs as office workers for practical reasons, a poll showed.Of 1,143 job seekers and salaried people questioned, the largest portion - 26.7 percent - said they wanted to work for the government or a public institution regardless of the reality, according to the survey conducted by online job portal Saramin.Another 16.2 percent said they hoped to run a restaurant or other independent operation, followed by 15 percent of respondents wishing to land office jobs.