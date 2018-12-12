Sulwhasoo lip serum regains spotlight on ‘Boyfriend’

BUSINESS

Sulhwasoo's Essential Lip-serum Stick ad featuring Song Hye-kyo (Sulhwasoo)

Sulhwasoo's Essential Lip Mask (Sulhwasoo)

Leading South Korean cosmetics company Amorepacific said Wednesday that its Sulwhasoo brand’s Essential Lip-serum Stick recently saw a surge in popularity after Song Hye-kyo used the product on hit TV show "Boyfriend."The product became an instant sensation online after Song, one of the main actors of the drama airing on tvN, appeared on screen with shade No. 4 Rose Red.First launched in 2015, the collection now comes in 12 shades, with the latest shade -- No. 59 Autumn Red -- released in September.Formulated with camellia oil and safflower complex, the serum stick aims to relieve dryness and coat the lips with a double layer of oil and water, while red blossom extract adds a natural tint to the lips, the company said.Sulwhasoo also in September released its Essential Lip Mask, which comes in two varieties: for moisture and recovery. The product container was made to resemble Korea’s traditional rouge case.By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)