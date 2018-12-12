Go to Mobile Version

Sulwhasoo lip serum regains spotlight on ‘Boyfriend’

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Dec 12, 2018 - 15:41
  • Updated : Dec 12, 2018 - 15:41
Leading South Korean cosmetics company Amorepacific said Wednesday that its Sulwhasoo brand’s Essential Lip-serum Stick recently saw a surge in popularity after Song Hye-kyo used the product on hit TV show "Boyfriend."


Sulhwasoo's Essential Lip-serum Stick ad featuring Song Hye-kyo (Sulhwasoo)

The product became an instant sensation online after Song, one of the main actors of the drama airing on tvN, appeared on screen with shade No. 4 Rose Red.

First launched in 2015, the collection now comes in 12 shades, with the latest shade -- No. 59 Autumn Red -- released in September.

Formulated with camellia oil and safflower complex, the serum stick aims to relieve dryness and coat the lips with a double layer of oil and water, while red blossom extract adds a natural tint to the lips, the company said. 

Sulhwasoo's Essential Lip Mask (Sulhwasoo)

Sulwhasoo also in September released its Essential Lip Mask, which comes in two varieties: for moisture and recovery. The product container was made to resemble Korea’s traditional rouge case. 


By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)


