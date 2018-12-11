Go to Mobile Version

‘Santa’ protests Korea’s fine dust problem at Poland UN convention

By Lee Tae-hee
  • Published : Dec 11, 2018 - 16:02
  • Updated : Dec 11, 2018 - 16:02
A man dressed up as Santa Claus appeared in front of the venue of the UN Climate Change Conference COP24 in Poland on Tuesday to raise awareness of Korea’s fine dust problem.

The one-man protester, revealed to be Korea Green Foundation Chairman Choi Yul, covered himself with black dust to emphasize Korea’s poor air quality. 


(Korean Green Foundation)

His sign reading “Stop fossil fuel, there’s no border in the sky” attracted the attention of passersby, with many stopping to take pictures and read the slogan.

According to the KGF, the chairman will work with environmental activists and country officials to address the problem of Korea’s air quality.

COP24 takes place in Katowice, Poland, through Friday. It aims to set a clear direction for participating countries to ramp up efforts to fight climate change.

By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)


