Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

LG to unveil home-brewing machine at Las Vegas trade show

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Dec 11, 2018 - 15:14
  • Updated : Dec 11, 2018 - 15:14
LG Electronics will unveil a beer-brewing machine at Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas in January with the aim of leading the market in the widely popular home-brewing trend, the company said Tuesday.

Dubbed “LG Home Brew,” the newest brewer is an automated beer-making machine, equipped with LG’s proprietary brewing technology supported by its inverter compressor and automatic temperature- and pressure-control technologies, the company said.

The brewer works like an espresso machine. Users insert a malt capsule and water, and then press the main button. A single press will produce 5 liters of beer, which needs to be fermented for two to three weeks. 

LG Home Brew and malt capsules (LG Electronics)

LG partnered with Britain’s Muntons, a global malt manufacturer, to develop the capsules, it said.

The brewer can make five types of beer -- pale ale, India pale ale, stout, wheat and pilsner.

According to market researcher Grand View Research, the global market for home brewing is forecast to grow from $85 billion in 2015 to $502.9 billion by 2025.

“LG will continue introducing unique home appliances that provide consumers with special and private experiences,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of the home appliances division at LG.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114