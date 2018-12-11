LG to unveil home-brewing machine at Las Vegas trade show

Dubbed “LG Home Brew,” the newest brewer is an automated beer-making machine, equipped with LG’s proprietary brewing technology supported by its inverter compressor and automatic temperature- and pressure-control technologies, the company said.
The brewer works like an espresso machine. Users insert a malt capsule and water, and then press the main button. A single press will produce 5 liters of beer, which needs to be fermented for two to three weeks.
|LG Home Brew and malt capsules (LG Electronics)
LG partnered with Britain’s Muntons, a global malt manufacturer, to develop the capsules, it said.
The brewer can make five types of beer -- pale ale, India pale ale, stout, wheat and pilsner.
According to market researcher Grand View Research, the global market for home brewing is forecast to grow from $85 billion in 2015 to $502.9 billion by 2025.
“LG will continue introducing unique home appliances that provide consumers with special and private experiences,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of the home appliances division at LG.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)