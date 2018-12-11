Korea to allow children on dependent visas to work in Korea

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission advised the government to find ways to allow high school graduates of multicultural families to get jobs even before they become Korean nationals.As of June, there were some 9,800 children born abroad who moved to Korea when their father or mother married a Korean national or was naturalized as a Korean, according to the rights commission.Even if such children under the age of 19 pass the naturalization exam, it takes over a year before for them to become Korean nationals, often barring them from employment even if they get an opportunity upon high school graduation.These unmarried children hold dependent visas, and are not legally allowed to engage in activities other than staying in Korea.The ACRC said the government will take steps to allow prospective graduates of Korean high schools who acquired state-certified technical or service licenses, and passed the naturalization test engage in employment activities.“Children who plan to be naturalized as Korean nationals like their parents can get employed early, and we expect this would help multicultural families settle in Korea,” an ACRC official said.By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)