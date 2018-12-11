Lee Jae-yong in Maldives after celebrating Indian telecom group heiress’ wedding

Lee on Friday left for Udaipur, a city in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, to attend the event that drew hundreds of the world’s celebrities, politicians and business moguls.
The prewedding festivities were held over the weekend, including a private concert by American singer Beyonce.
|Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong arrives in Udaipur, India on Friday. (Yonhap)
Samsung officials said Lee attended the festivities to establish relations with global business figures, including Ken Hitchner, chairman of Goldman Sachs, Nicolas Aguzin, chairman of JP Morgan Asia Pacific, Farhan Faruqui, CEO of ANZ, Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered and Claudio Del Vecchio, CEO of Broo.
Heads of global IT giants, such as Ericsson, Nokia, HP and Qualcomm, were also present at the event.
Reliance Jio is the biggest mobile carrier in India with around 200 million subscribers. The company is partnering with Samsung in the deployment of a nationwide Long Term Evolution network. Samsung is also eyeing the fifth-generation network market in India.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)