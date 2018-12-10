Samsung expands number of artworks displayed on The Frame TVs to 1,000

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has expanded the number of artworks that can be displayed on its premium The Frame TVs to a whopping 1,000 by joining hands with more museums around the globe.



The Frame is a high-end TV that comes with a stylish frame design to display artwork or photos when not in use.







(Yonhap)

Samsung said it recently concluded arrangements with Italy's Uffizi Galleries, the Netherland's Van Gogh Museum and New Zealand's Te Papa to provide 62 more artworks through The Frame.Major newly added paintings include Leonardo da Vinci's "Annunciation" and Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus."The Frame TV, which started with a collection of 300 artworks, will now provide viewers with some 1,000 pieces from around 40 countries.Users of The Frame TV can stream the paintings for a monthly fee of 5,500 won ($4.89) through the Art Store platform or purchase them individually.Samsung said The Frame TV is aimed at bringing art closer to people's everyday lives and added it will continue to expand collaborations with more partners. (Yonhap)