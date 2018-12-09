Pyongyang remains silent on leader’s visit to Seoul

“There has been no contact (on the issue) from North Korea,” a high-level Cheong Wa Dae official said.
|A large painting installed near Cheong Wa Dae shows President Moon Jae-in and north Korean leader Kim Jong-un shaking hands. Yonhap
“Sufficient messages have been sent to the North, and as it would have many things to consider if the visit is to occur, (Cheong Wa Dae) is waiting without worrying.”
He added that while Seoul’s presidential office will make preparations, related processes will not be conducted with a date in mind.
North Korean leader Kim had agreed to visit Seoul within the year at his meeting with President Moon Jae-in during their third summit in Pyongyang in September.
However, the issue remains undecided, with North Korea remaining silent. During his recent trip to Argentina and New Zealand, Moon said that Kim making the visit within the year remains a possibility, but the timing of the trip is secondary to its results.
The Cheong Wa Dae official also denied all reports and speculation regarding Kim’s visit.
With neither Seoul nor Pyongyang giving any concrete answers, local media outlets have speculated on Kim’s potential visit, ranging from reports giving dates to those hinting that a surprise announcement may be in store.
“(Seoul) will make preparations where possible, but detailed preparations are not possible as nothing can be predicted,” the Cheong Wa Dae official said. He added that if an announcement is made without any notice, the South Korean government may be forced to hold the historic event without setting up a press center.
If Kim visits Seoul as agreed, it will be the first time a North Korean leader enters the South beyond the border truce village of Panmunjom.
For the first and third Moon-Kim summits, the South Korean government had set up large press centers for local and foreign media.
The official, however, ruled out a lack of communication between the two Koreas, adding that the issue is up to Pyongyang.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)