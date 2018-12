NATIONAL

Yoon Young-chan (Yonhap)

Seoul and Pyongyang have not agreed on possible dates for a visit to Seoul by the North's leader Kim Jong-un, the presidential office said Saturday, denying a media report that he may come next week.The remark came in response to a media report that claimed Kim will visit the South on Thursday, and that the presidential office and police held a meeting to discuss preparations."For now, we have not received any messages from the North," said Yoon Young-chan, the chief press secretary of President Moon Jae-in.Kim promised to visit Seoul before the year's end when he held his third summit with Moon in Pyongyang in September. (Yonhap)