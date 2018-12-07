E-mart to acquire US food retailer Good Food Holdings for $270m

BUSINESS

South Korean retail giant Shinsegae’s discount store chain E-mart said Friday that it is acquiring US food retailer Good Food Holdings for $270 million, the company’s first acquisition of an overseas company.E-mart said the acquisition is aimed at stabilizing its business operation in the US and expanding its presence in the country.Good Food Holdings runs three fresh food and beverage brands: Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres and Metropolitan Market. It has 24 stores across the western region of the US.E-mart said it will maintain the original executive board at Good Food Holdings, which has 3,100 employees and reports average annual sales of 670 billion won.Earlier this year, E-mart announced that it would be opening a premium store-restaurant called PK Market in Los Angeles in the second half of 2019.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)