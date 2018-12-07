LG OLED TV named best of 2018: Consumer Reports

BUSINESS

LG Electronics Inc.'s 65-inch OLED TV was named the best OLED TV of 2018, US industry tracker Consumer Reports said Friday.



According to the research conducted by Consumer Reports, LG's 65-inch TV with a model number of OLED65B8PUA received the top mark among OLED TVs in terms of resolution, sound and other performances.







(Yonhap)

Consumer Reports claimed the LG TV boasted outstanding resolution with a vivid sound system.The evaluator noted users can activate the TV through LG's artificial-intelligence platform, LG ThinQ, and that the product can connect to other voice assistance systems, such as Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.Japan-based Sony Corp.'s latest OLED TV, the XBR-65A8F, also won high remarks from Consumer Reports, but LG's product was more advantageous in terms of price, as the price tags on the two models were at $3,200 and $2,600, respectively."There are far fewer OLED TVs on the market, and they tend to be expensive. So far, only two brands -- LG and Sony -- make them.But the sets can deliver a truly stunning picture, in part because they do a great job of displaying the blackest parts of an image," Consumer Reports said.As for the research on non-OLED TVs, LG Electronics' 65-inch LCD TV, the 65SK9500PUA, and Samsung Electronics Co.'s QLED TV, the QN65Q9FN, were joint winners. (Yonhap)