KB Financial chief to go on IR visit to Japan

BUSINESS

KB Financial Group's chief Yoon Jong-kyoo will go to Japan next week in what will be his third investor relations engagement this year, officials said Friday.



Yoon will visit Tokyo from Sunday to Wednesday and meet with top officials of financial institutions, such as Mitsui Sumitomo Banking Corp., Daiwa SB Investments and Mitsubishi UFJ Bank.







(Yonhap)

"He will be meeting the key leaders of Japan's financial companies for talks on the industry's conditions, digital business strategy and global markets," a KB official said.Yoon made two similar IR visits this year, to Singapore and Hong Kong in July and to Chicago and Boston in November. They were his first such engagements since taking office in 2014. (Yonhap)