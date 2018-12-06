Heavy snowfall to bring cold wave

Temperatures will drop significantly Friday, with heavy snowfall, on the coldest day according to Korea’s traditional 24 seasonal divisions.
Morning lows will vary from minus 12 to 2 degrees Celsius, with highs of minus 5 to minus 3 C during the day.
|(Yonhap)
The morning temperature in Cheorwon and Daegwallyeong, Gangwon Province, will plunge to minus 12 C, while Seoul will see the mercury drop to minus 9 C.
Cold air coming from the northwest will bring down temperatures.
With temperatures in some parts of the central inland area falling below minus 10 C, a cold wave will sweep through inland areas of Gyeonggi Province and the western part of Gangwon Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
Winds will be strong, lowering the wind chill temperature. The fine dust level is expected to remain “good.”
By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)