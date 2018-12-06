Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

FM Global approves LG Hausys’ phenolic foam insulation as fire-protective

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Dec 7, 2018 - 08:57
  • Updated : Dec 7, 2018 - 08:57
Construction material supplier LG Hausys’ phenolic foam, a high-functioning semi-noncombustible insulation, has been certified as fire-protective by global standards, the company said Thursday.

The firm said its PF insulation received Factory Mutual Approval certified by FM Global on criteria testing fire-resistance for ceiling boards and wall panels. FM Global is an international property insurance and loss prevention engineering company based in the United States.


LG Hausys engineers check phenolic foam insulation at the firm’s Oksan plant in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. (LG Hausys)

LG Hausys PF insulation also met limited-combustible standards under local building regulations.

The firm began mass-producing PF insulation boards in 2013, the first attempt in the domestic insulation market.

In May, LG Hausys completed the construction of its second production line in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, capable of large-scale production of 9 million square meters in size. The firm’s third production line is on its way, slated to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.



By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114