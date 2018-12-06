Korea to convene meeting of its top envoys abroad

NATIONAL

South Korea will hold an annual meeting of its top envoys abroad next week to focus on promoting diplomacy for the people and fostering peace and prosperity on the peninsula, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.



A total of 181 ambassadors, consul generals and other heads of diplomatic missions in foreign countries will participate in the five-day session that will open on Monday in Seoul.







(Yonhap)

Major programs include special lectures by Yoon Young-chan, senior presidential secretary for public communication, and Yoon Jong-won, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs.Park Eun-jeong, chairwoman of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, is also scheduled to lecture on the government's anti-graft policy.National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong plans to brief the envoys on the policy direction of the Moon Jae-in administration for the denuclearization of Korea and lasting peace and discuss the role of overseas diplomatic missions to that end. (Yonhap)