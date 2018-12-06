Dec. 8 designated Koreatown Day in LA

WORLD

(LA City Council President Herb Wesson Twitter)

The Los Angeles City Council passed a resolution to designate Dec. 8 as Koreatown Day on Wednesday, making it the first ethnic town to be given a celebratory date.The Korean American History Museum has been pushing for Koreatown Day to be recognized since 2017, to celebrate the town’s 45th anniversary. The resolution for Koreatown Day was proposed by LA City Council President Herb Wesson.Many ethnic enclaves exist in the diverse city of Los Angeles, but Koreatown is the first to be assigned its own day.“We hope this serves as an opportunity for second- and third-generation Koreans to develop on the ‘birthday’ of Koreatown and harmonize with other multicultural residents.” said Korean American History Museum.The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles also congratulated the feat, saying, “The proclamation of Koreatown Day signifies the high status of the Korean community in the US. We look forward to the future development and harmonization of Koreatown.”Dec. 8. was chosen to commemorate the launch of a Koreatown promotion organization on Dec. 8, 1972. The date also signifies when the Koreatown Specific Plan was passed by the LA City Council in 1980.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)