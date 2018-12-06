Seoul shares open lower on lingering trade worries

BUSINESS

Seoul shares opened lower Thursday amid skepticism about prospects for a trade deal between the United States and China.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 12.62 points, or 0.60 percent, to 2,088.69 in the first 15 minutes of trading.







(Yonhap)

Investors remain wary of hot-button issues that could generate volatility for the rest of the year. The issues include Thursday's meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, a 90-day deadline for US-China trade talks and Britain's Dec. 11 parliamentary vote on a Brexit plan, analysts said.Most large-cap stocks declined across the board.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.33 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. shed 0.73 percent, and leading refiner SK Innovation Co. was down 1.76 percent.Among gainers, No. 1 wireless services firm SK Telecom Co. rose 1.13 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. climbed 1.27 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,114.90 won against the US dollar, down 0.80 from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)