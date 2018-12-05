Posco C&C completes color steel plant in Pohang

BUSINESS

Posco C&C President Ha Dae-ryong and Pohang Mayor Lee Gang-deok (in order, fifth from left) cut tape during completion ceremony, Dec. 5, 2018 (Yonhap)

Posco Coated & Color Steel Co. has completed the construction of a plant in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, that will manufacture color-coated plates used in the construction industry and in the production of home appliances, the company said Wednesday.With the new plant, the Posco affiliate can now produce premium-quality ultraviolet curing plates that are up to 1,600 millimeters wide and 3 mm thick. Posco C&C anticipates that annual production at the new plant will reach 60,000 tons, boosting the company’s overall production of steel plates to 1 million tons.To be more environmentally friendly, the company said, the manufacturing facility will use paint that does not emit volatile organic compounds. Each plate will be coated four times and undergo printing in six stages to produce a clear and glossy finish.A ceremony to mark the completion took place at the site in the Goedong-dong area of Pohang and was attended by Posco C&C President Ha Dae-ryong, Pohang Mayor Lee Gang-deok and employees of Posco’s partner companies.By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)