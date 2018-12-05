SsangYong returns to Australia, launches sales unit

The Australian unit will lead SsangYong’s overall operation in the country, building dealership networks and bolstering customer service. The carmaker expects to expand shipments to Australia, following its previous entries into Europe, South America and the Middle East.
The carmaker is re-entering the Australian market two years after it dropped a partnership with a local dealership network. SsangYong’s return to Australia comes as the carmaker seeks a breakthrough in its slowing overseas sales. The carmaker’s sales in South Korea grew 17.8 percent to 10,330 units last month but its overseas shipments dropped 14.2 percent.
|SsangYong Motor Vice President Yea Byung-tae (center) cuts a ribbon at a ceremony held to launch the SUV maker’s first overseas sales subsidiary in Melbourne, which was also attended by Kim Sung-hyo (left), South Korean consulate general in Melbourne, and Tim Smith (right), head of SsangYong Australia, Thursday. (SsangYong Motor)
Celebrating the launch of its new office, SsangYong introduced its popular compact SUV Tivoli and Tivoli Air, also known as the XLV in Australia, the G4 Rexton and Rexton Sports.
“The launch of SsangYong Motor’s first overseas sales subsidiary will be a milestone for the company in becoming a global SUV maker,” said SsangYong Motor President and CEO Choi Johng-sik in a statement.
“The company will cement its market position and seek growth as soon as possible by expanding its sales network, promoting brand recognition and strengthening marketing efforts.”
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)