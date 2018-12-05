Former KBO pitcher signs with Diamondbacks: report

SPORTS

In this file photo from Nov. 12, 2018, Merrill Kelly, then of the SK Wyverns, pitches against the Doosan Bears in the bottom of the first inning of Game 6 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Former South Korean league pitcher Merrill Kelly has joined the Arizona Diamondbacks, a report claimed Wednesday.Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports said Kelly, the former ace for the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization, has signed a two-year, US$5.5 million deal. The deal also includes two club options -- first valued at $4.25 million with a $500,000 option and another worth $5.25 million.Kelly made $1.4 million in 2018 here.The 30-year-old has never pitched in the big leagues. He spent the past four seasons with the Wyverns, compiling a 48-32 record with a 3.86 ERA in 119 games in the offense-happy KBO.This year, Kelly was 12-8 with a 4.09 ERA and helped the Wyverns win the Korean Series championship. He made two Korean Series starts, going 1-0 with a 2.19 ERA in 12 1/3 innings.The Wyverns signed Canadian pitcher Brock Dykxhoorn last month to replace Kelly in their rotation, and they're also trying to bring back Angel Sanchez for another season. KBO clubs are allowed to sign a maximum two foreign pitchers. (Yonhap)