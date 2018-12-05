Go to Mobile Version

Seoul shares open lower on Wall Street losses

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 5, 2018 - 09:39
  • Updated : Dec 5, 2018 - 09:39

South Korean stocks started lower Wednesday following sharp overnight losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index slid 23.6 points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,090.75 in the first 15 minutes of trading.


(Yonhap)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.1 percent overnight, and the Nasdaq composite moved down 3.8 percent.

No. 1 tech giant Samsung Electronics plunged 1.19 percent and chipmaker SK hynix slid 1.3 percent. LG Display fell 0.57 percent and LG Electronics lost 1.64 percent.

KB Financial decreased 1.46 percent and Shinhan Financial fell 1.07 percent. Samsung Life Insurance moved down 1.04 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,111.10 won against the US dollar, down 5.80 from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)



