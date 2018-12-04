GS Engineering holds meeting with Vietnamese officials

BUSINESS

GS Engineering & Construction Co. said Tuesday that it held a meeting with Vietnamese governmental officials and requested that the Southeast Asian country lend support to its ongoing projects in the region.



GS Engineering & Construction Vice Chairman Huh Myung-soo met Vietnamese officials including Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, the company said.





The Vietnamese officials who are in Seoul requested that GS Engineering & Construction continue making investments.Huh replied that the company wishes to contribute to the Vietnamese economy by participating in more construction projects.“The company is interested in new projects that make contributions to the society, including the development of vital infrastructure, underdeveloped areas and public housing,” Huh said. (Yonhap)