Woman goes into labor, gives birth at karaoke joint

Incheon Jungbu Fire Station said Monday it had received a report from a person, who claimed to be the owner of the karaoke joint, that a pregnant woman in the restroom was going into labor.
|(Yonhap)
By the time an emergency team arrived, the woman had already given birth; the newborn baby was reportedly lying on the floor.
The mother and the baby were transferred to a nearby hospital after emergency treatment, according to the fire department. Both are reported to be healthy.
By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)