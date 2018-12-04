Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Woman goes into labor, gives birth at karaoke joint

By Kim Jee-min
  • Published : Dec 4, 2018 - 16:21
  • Updated : Dec 4, 2018 - 16:21
A 22-year-old woman went into labor and gave birth at the bathroom of a karaoke joint in Incheon on Sunday, according to authorities.

Incheon Jungbu Fire Station said Monday it had received a report from a person, who claimed to be the owner of the karaoke joint, that a pregnant woman in the restroom was going into labor.


(Yonhap)

By the time an emergency team arrived, the woman had already given birth; the newborn baby was reportedly lying on the floor.

The mother and the baby were transferred to a nearby hospital after emergency treatment, according to the fire department. Both are reported to be healthy.

By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114