Woman goes into labor, gives birth at karaoke joint

A 22-year-old woman went into labor and gave birth at the bathroom of a karaoke joint in Incheon on Sunday, according to authorities.Incheon Jungbu Fire Station said Monday it had received a report from a person, who claimed to be the owner of the karaoke joint, that a pregnant woman in the restroom was going into labor.By the time an emergency team arrived, the woman had already given birth; the newborn baby was reportedly lying on the floor.The mother and the baby were transferred to a nearby hospital after emergency treatment, according to the fire department. Both are reported to be healthy.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)