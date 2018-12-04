South Koreans eligible to use e-passport gates at UK airports from summer 2019

NATIONAL

From next summer, South Koreans will likely spend less time at the immigration lines at UK airports.



South Korea and Singapore will be added to the list of countries whose nationals will be eligible to use e-passport gates to enter the UK from summer 2019, the UK’s home secretary said Monday.







(Heathrow Airport website)

An estimated 400,000 Korean passengers per year will be able to take advantage of the automated gates, which use face-recognition technology to allow eligible passengers to be processed quickly.The UK’s Home Secretary Sajid Javid said, “I am pleased to announce that passengers from South Korea and Singapore, in addition to the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, will be available to use e-passport gates when they travel into the UK.”

By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)