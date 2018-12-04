Go to Mobile Version

SK Holdings C&C partners with ConsenSys for blockchain hub

By Sohn Ji-young
  • Published : Dec 4, 2018 - 14:34
  • Updated : Dec 4, 2018 - 14:34
SK Holdings C&C, the information technology solutions unit of South Korea’s SK Group, said Tuesday that it has partnered with ConsenSys, a leading US-based Ethereum blockchain technology company, to develop an “enterprise blockchain development hub” for use by Korean businesses.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding, agreeing to work on building an enterprise blockchain business model utilizing “smart contracts” among designated entities, SK Holdings C&C said.

(123RF)

Under the agreement, the envisioned platform may include the main services and platforms offered by SK Holdings C&C’s Cloud Z solution portal that enables companies to build blockchain-based services of their own, SK said.

The available solutions include a digital identification authentication service based on Hyperledger, a logistics blockchain service for shipping firms, a blockchain-based voting solution and a Ripple-based cryptocurrency launch service platform.

Together with ConsenSys, SK will also operate an Ethereum development trainer program by the end of the year, while also discussing the development of a blockchain curriculum for developers that best meets the needs of the Korea market, the companies said.

ConsenSys is a Ethereum-based blockchain software development studio. The New York-based company was founded by Joseph Lubin, the co-creator of Ethereum.

By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)


