SK Holdings C&C partners with ConsenSys for blockchain hub

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding, agreeing to work on building an enterprise blockchain business model utilizing “smart contracts” among designated entities, SK Holdings C&C said.
Under the agreement, the envisioned platform may include the main services and platforms offered by SK Holdings C&C’s Cloud Z solution portal that enables companies to build blockchain-based services of their own, SK said.
The available solutions include a digital identification authentication service based on Hyperledger, a logistics blockchain service for shipping firms, a blockchain-based voting solution and a Ripple-based cryptocurrency launch service platform.
Together with ConsenSys, SK will also operate an Ethereum development trainer program by the end of the year, while also discussing the development of a blockchain curriculum for developers that best meets the needs of the Korea market, the companies said.
ConsenSys is a Ethereum-based blockchain software development studio. The New York-based company was founded by Joseph Lubin, the co-creator of Ethereum.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)