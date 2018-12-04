BTS’ Jin writes to Army on his birthday

ENTERTAINMENT

(BTS` official Twitter)

(STS` official Twitter)

BTS member Jin penned a handwritten letter to the group’s official fan club, Army, on his birthday, which fell on Tuesday.In the long letter posted on the group’s official social media account, he said that he is happy.“I’m happy not only because it’s my birthday but mainly because Army members are happy celebrating my birthday together,” read the letter. “BTS could do everything it did because Army was supportive all the time.”“Sorry for not being fluent in English but I surely can say that I love all of you,” he added, sending love to his global fans by writing short but heartwarming sentences in English.Other members also celebrated Jin’s birthday by uploading multiple comical photos of Jin’s daily life.Meanwhile, Army made a donation for young girls on the occasion of Jin’s birthday. On Monday, the fan club donated some 344 sets of female sanitary products to Gwacheon Social Welfare Center.BTS recently took home seven prizes at the 2018 Melon Music Awards in Seoul, including the biggest award, best artist of the year.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)