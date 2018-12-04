Ask GOT7: GOT7 presents live Q&A party on Twitter #BlueRoom

Twitter is the septet’s chosen medium to herald its final release of the year, on the social networking service’s Q&A platform Blue Room.
Held in a specially optimized studio, Blue Room lets Twitter followers toss questions directly at celebrities and see them answered in real-time. Twitter Korea launched the service in 2015, and has since hosted over 200 K-pop stars, as well as dozens of literary and sociopolitical figures.
GOT7’s upcoming Blue Room session kicks off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, during which questions and comments can be sent via tweets hashtagged with #AskGOT7 or #TwitterBlueroom or via live chat comments. The band will choose the questions to reply to on air.
Twitter Korea and GOT7 share a special history - on Oct. 5, 2015, the band became its first K-pop star to take a Blue Room session, when it joined a chat for the release of its fourth EP “Mad.” That time, the session attracted over 880,000 tweets from places including Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand.
Blue Room isn’t the only fancy Twitter function GOT7 has employed ahead of a new album release. Behind-the-scenes footage from its new music video shoot was also provided exclusively on the platform, through a feature known as the Instant Unlock Card, which allows users to access Twitter-only content by performing a designated retweet.
All those who have tried the feature will qualify for the lucky draw, which will also proceed during the Blue Room question-and-answer session, to gift seven winners a Polaroid snap of a GOT7 member.
GOT7’s Blue Room live can be watched on the band’s official Twitter account (@GOT7Official) or through Twitter’s live video streaming app Periscope.
