Finance Ministry pressed by budget delay, minister’s hearing

BUSINESS

Parliamentary Speaker Moon Hee-sang on Monday urges party floor leaders to reach an agreement on next year’s state budget. (Yonhap)

The Ministry of Economy and Finance started off to a rocky week Monday, as it faced mounting pressure with the delayed passage of next year’s state budget, while its new minister nominee awaits his confirmation hearing later in the week.The worst case scenario for the ministry had been cited to be the incoming Minister Hong Nam-ki to take office without a fixed budget plan, which could weaken the momentum behind new economic policies.The budget bill remained on hold on Monday afternoon, with the National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang warning that he would open a plenary session later in the day to vote on the 2019 budget plan should the rival parties fail to reach an agreement in their informal talks.The 470.5 trillion won ($421.8 billion) budget was automatically handed over to the parliamentary plenary session as it exceeded the legal timeline Sunday, due to partisan conflict.Moon called the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and minority Bareunmirae Party for an eleventh-hour discussion but no consensus came out as of 2 p.m., which was the designated deadline.At the heart of the dispute has been the Moon Jae-in administration’s expanded job-related budget, including the job creation budget which was raised to 23.5 trillion won, up 22 percent from this year’s 19.2 trillion won.While the ruling party and government have been asking for a swift passage of the bill, viewing the increased expenditure as a vital tool to revitalize the nation’s economy, the conservative-leaning opposition has been demanding an extended timeline.The Assembly’s 100-day session is set to end on Dec. 9.Meanwhile, the Economy and Finance Ministry is on alert upon the confirmation hearing of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister nominee Hong Nam-ki slated for Tuesday.Even if Hong passes the confirmation hearing without major setbacks, a delayed budget may hamper the government’s economic initiatives, with the signs of an economic slump increasingly weighing down on the popularity of the Moon Jae-in administration.As Asia’s fourth-largest economy has been facing mounting pressure amid slow growth, sluggish employment and widening income inequality, any policy distraction for the incoming top fiscal policymaker could become a serious problem for the Moon government’s economic blueprint.Incumbent Minister Kim, who has just returned from his Group of 20 Summit visit to Argentina, visited the National Assembly on Monday afternoon to meet with party leaders over the budget.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)