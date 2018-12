BUSINESS

(Shinsegae Property-Yonhap)

South Korean shopping complex Shinsegae Starfield announced Monday that it has opened special lounge areas for customers with furry friends at its malls in Hanam and Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.Each “dog lounge” includes a sofa, a potty patch made of real grass, and dog hooks in case an owner needs to leave for the bathroom.Shinsegae Starfield allowed shopping with pets in 2017, becoming the first retail store in Korea to do so.The mega shopping mall has also previously held a variety of events to promote “petiquette,” including lectures and workshops on pet care and handling.(jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)