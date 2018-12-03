LG installs digital signage in Thai skyscraper elevator

BUSINESS

Models pose inside a high-speed elevator in Thailand`s tallest building, MahaNakhon Tower, located in Bangkok, in this photo released by LG Electronics Inc. on Dec. 3, 2018. (Yonhap)

LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it has finished the installation of digital signage in the observatory elevator of Thailand's tallest skyscraper, MahaNakhon Tower, showcasing its OLED display technology.The South Korean tech giant said the new elevator, which utilizes 56 units of 55-inch OLED displays, will make visitors feel as if they are inside a virtual reality.Visitors will enjoy various views of Bangkok via the high-resolution displays as the elevator ascends to the top floor, LG added.Standing 314 meters high, the 78-floor tower is the tallest skyscraper in the Southeast Asian country.LG said its OLED signage package stands out from other solutions in the market as it can deliver accurate colors from any angle.As the OLED displays only weigh 40 percent of liquid crystal displays of the same size, the company said more people can board the elevator.LG Electronics earlier installed similar signage in the elevator of South Korea's tallest building, Lotte World Tower. (Yonhap)