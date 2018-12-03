Korea's Moon to begin state visit to New Zealand

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in began his state visit to New Zealand on Monday, one day after his arrival here following his participation in the Group of 20 summit in Argentina.A welcome ceremony was set to be held later in the day at the official residence of Governor-General Patsy Reddy, according to Moon's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.Moon and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, will hold a brief meeting with the governor-general and her husband, David Gascoigne, before attending an official lunch to be hosted by them.The South Korean president will later hold a meeting with South Korean residents in New Zealand.He will hold a summit with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday.Moon will head home later in the day, wrapping up an eight-day trip that has also taken him to the Czech Republic. (Yonhap)