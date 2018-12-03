Go to Mobile Version

Korea's Moon to begin state visit to New Zealand

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 3, 2018 - 09:09
  • Updated : Dec 3, 2018 - 09:09
South Korean President Moon Jae-in began his state visit to New Zealand on Monday, one day after his arrival here following his participation in the Group of 20 summit in Argentina.

A welcome ceremony was set to be held later in the day at the official residence of Governor-General Patsy Reddy, according to Moon's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.


(Yonhap)

Moon and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, will hold a brief meeting with the governor-general and her husband, David Gascoigne, before attending an official lunch to be hosted by them.

The South Korean president will later hold a meeting with South Korean residents in New Zealand.

He will hold a summit with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday.

Moon will head home later in the day, wrapping up an eight-day trip that has also taken him to the Czech Republic. (Yonhap)





