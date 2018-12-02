Fire in unmanned motel leaves 2 dead, 5 injured

NATIONAL

A fire broke out overnight in a motel in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, killing two guests and leaving five others injured.



Yeosu Police Station said Sunday that the fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday on the second floor of the unmanned motel, where guests check-in using machines.





Firefighters on Sunday conduct an on-site investigation of an unmanned motel in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, where two people were killed in a fire. (Yonhap)