Fire in unmanned motel leaves 2 dead, 5 injured

A fire broke out overnight in a motel in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, killing two guests and leaving five others injured.
Yeosu Police Station said Sunday that the fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday on the second floor of the unmanned motel, where guests check-in using machines.
|Firefighters on Sunday conduct an on-site investigation of an unmanned motel in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, where two people were killed in a fire. (Yonhap)
A man and a woman in their 30s were found dead in a room, and five people who were rescued have been taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
Police are investigating the exact cause of the fire, which started in the second-floor room where the two dead were found.
According to a police report, 24 of the 30 rooms in the four-story motel were occupied at the time of the fire. The fire was put out 30 minutes after it started.
By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)