‘Sunny,’ ‘Miss Granny’ to be remade by Universal Studios, MGM

ENTERTAINMENT

(CJ ENM)

CJ ENM announced Thursday that the entertainment company is working with Universal Studios and MGM to release US remakes of the Korean movies “Sunny” and “Miss Granny.”“Sunny” (2011) attracted over 7 million moviegoers in Korea. The remake will be produced by US comedian Kevin Hart’s production company Hart Beat as “Bye Bye Bye.” Universal Studios will be in charge of investment and distribution.Scriptwriter Amy Aniobi is in charge of the film scenario, according to an announcement Thursday via her personal social media account. The movie is currently in the scenario-writing stage and is slated to be released in the second half of 2019.“Miss Granny” features a story about a grandmother who suddenly takes on the appearance of a woman in her 20s. The film drew 8 million moviegoers in Korea and grossed $59.5 million internationally. It will be remade by Hollywood-based production companies MGM and Tyler Perry Studios.CJENM aims to present more Korean films, such as “Hide and Seek” and “Sohn Gi-jung Project,” to the foreign audience.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)